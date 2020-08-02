We Review The Antlion Audio ModMic USB Microphone

Recently we got sent a cool little item to review from the folks at Antlion Audio in the form of the ModMic USB Microphone. There are a lot of gamers out there that can't afford to buy one of the really awesome gaming headsets from any company out there, simply because the cost is too high. For hardcore gamers who only spend money on gaming things, yeah, they can afford to throw $150 at a headset. But for those on a budget, you gotta seek out options, and that's what this is designed to do. We tested it out and here's what we came up with.

So first and foremost, let's get to the main focus of the design. This is a microphone, not a headset. We feel we have to say that right off the bat because when the product was initially announced, it seemed to confuse people about what it actually is and does. Simply put, this is a microphone that attaches to headphones and gives you a mic option where there wasn't one before. It does not come with an earpiece to hear the audio from the game. Essentially, it is one long USB cord that comes with a dual microphone on one end, followed by an attachment base, then a Quick Mute button a little lower down, then some length until you get to the USB-A at the end. As you can see in the picture below, you attach it to whichever side you see fit as the base it a two-piece magnet with the bottom having a sticky side. This way you can detach it from the headphones whenever you see fit.

A few years ago I received a pair of neon pink Razer Kraken Mobile Headphones that were simply headphones and did not come with a mic. So they made the most sense for me to test them out in my home. Attaching it didn't take much effort, it was just a matter of finding a place there the mic was near my mouth. It also comes with a set of clips so you can attach the headphone cord to the USB cord and make them one, rather than having two cords going in two directions. The microphone itself comes with a switch at the base to go between broadcast quality and noise-canceling, the latter of the two seems to work best as broadcast will pick up everything, including my quiet ceiling fan. The mute button works fine and makes for a quick stop when you need to talk to someone else.

As far as the audio quality goes, it's about on-par with a lot of other headset mics out there. You can definitely tell the difference between speaking into this and using a separate mic setup or something of super-high quality. Overall, the Antlion Audio ModMic USB microphone works well and is a cheaper alternative, but it is a slightly lower quality in audio than others. Not horrendous or terrible by any means, but if you're an audiophile, you're going to hear it. That said, the device currently sells for $80 which is a good deal cheaper than some of the more well-known brands out there.