We Review The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Gaming Mouse

Razer recently dropped a brand new version of one of their high-precision gaming mice with the Basilisk V3 Pro, along with a new charging option. The team basically aimed to have one of the best options around for both casual gamers and esports pros while still having that distinct look and feel of a Razer device, and just looking at it, it feels like they nailed it. But how well does it actually perform when put to the test? They sent us one along with the new Mouse Dock Pro to experiment with, and here's what we came up with.

If you're looking for all the visual changes, you won't find many compared to the previous model, as they are basically the same for the most part. However, there are improvements to this one that set it apart and gives it an edge in many areas. The main highlight of which is the new optical switches that you can program pretty easily as they give you a little more freedom in customization. They've also given this one a wireless setup that will last you longer, as well as a new 30K DPI sensor that's far more powerful than the previous model. They also made it portable, with the USB receiver sitting in its own compartment underneath the battery. Making it easy just to collect what you need and throw it in your bag for on-the-go gaming, which works especially well with the laptops we tested it on.

Speaking of which, we put this thing through the rigors as we tested it against a number of games, including Overwatch, Call of Duty: Warzone, Valorant, and CS:GO. The precision is pretty spot on as we have full control of where we wanted to shoot and how we wanted to move around in the heat of the action. We also put the battery to the test on games like Two Point Campus, as that will have you doing a lot of mouse movement while you play and can drain any wireless mouse in a few hours. It lasted a bit longer than other gaming mice we played with and had zero issues responding to even the weirdest of movements or commands. There's virtually no difference between the previous model and this one beyond the fact there's more freedom and options to program.

As far as charging goes, the Mouse Dock pro was pretty much a breeze. The device uses magnetic wireless charging on a non-slip base, and uses the RGB lighting underneath to indicate the charging status of the mouse. I appreciated this clever design as I was switching back and forth between my usual mouse and the Basilisk V3 Pro to test it out. Which is aided by the hyperpolling 4K Hz transceiver built into the base.

Overall, I thought Razer did a really awesome job with these two products. The mouse and the base compliant each other nicely and serve as a great way to not only improve your gameplay a little but also make it so you're always ready with a fully charged item. However, if we're being fair, those who are being thrifty can get many of the same results out of the previous model. This is a fantastic upgrade and well worth the money if you decide to get it, especially for the speed, programmability, and charging. But if you're also a frugal gamer, its not an immediate purchase. The mouse is currently going for $160, with the base for $70, and you can get them in a bundle for $200