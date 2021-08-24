We Rundown Everything From Xbox's Gamescom 2021 Livestream

As a preamble to Gamescom 2021, Xbox decided to hold another livestream ahead of the event as they go over many of the plans for the next few months. The company ran down a lot of what's going on with Xbox Game Studios and their various studios and developers for everything they got going into the holidays. We have the official rundown of everything from the company for you here, and you can watch the livestream down below.

Ahead of the November 9th release of Forza Horizon 5, Playground Games shared the first eight minutes of Forza Horizon 5 gameplay, showcased Forza Horizon 5's cover cars: the Mercedes-AMG ONE and the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, and announced the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller. For more information on all these announcements, read the in-depth post here.

The Age of Empires team revealed an exciting storytelling element from the upcoming Age of Empires IV, called Hands on History.

We revealed we're bringing cloud gaming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this holiday, enabling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play 100+ games right from the cloud and discover new games with the click of a button.

We announced Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VI, available September 7, which celebrates the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the new Junkers JU-52 aircraft, the VoloCity Air Taxi which will be releasing in November, and our partnership with RARA (the Reno Air Racing Association).

Double Fine Productions is as pleased as the most delicious fruit punch to announce the release of Psychonauts 2 today. During the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, we debuted a new trailer showing just a bit of what you can expect in the game. What started as a crowdfunding campaign backed by fans – you might say a "fund Raz" effort – has grown into a massive psychic adventure that you can finally play day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Sea of Thieves surprised players with a stunning ship set designed in collaboration with the team over at Gearbox Software.

Trumble Valley: the original map of the first State of Decay game is coming to State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition as a fully remastered, open-world playable experience on Wednesday, September 1, in the Homecoming update. New characters and storylines, along with bases and weapons, makes Trumble Valley an area that needs to be seen.

Cult of the Holy Detonation is the second and final expansion to Wasteland 3 and will be available for $6.99 on Steam, GOG, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection, featuring both The Battle of Steeltown and Cult of the Holy Detonation expansions, will be available for $59.99 on Steam, GOG, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Today, the developers at Techland gave fans a closer look the rich weapon modification system in Dying Light 2, which allows players the freedom to exercise a certain style of play or react to specific situations as they see fit.

Prepare to sit comfortably in your throne room as you command the fate of empires on your large screen television when Crusader Kings III conquers Xbox Series X|S later this year.

Humble Games announced that their lineup of indie games will be launching for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on day one and available with Xbox Game Pass.

Today, 505 Games and Point Blank Games announced they're joining forces to bring Stray Blade to Xbox Series X|S in 2022!

The Gunk is the first 3D project from the team that brought you the SteamWorld series, crafting a more cinematic and immersive experience than anything they've done before, with a story-driven sci-fi exploration game.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: gamescom 2021 – Official Xbox Stream (https://youtu.be/go3-D8Q87RM)