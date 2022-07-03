We Tried F1 22 In A Racing Chair At Summer Game Fest Play Days

While we were at Summer Game Fest Play Days, one of the more interesting experiences we had was playing F1 22 in a proper racing chair. EA Sports decided that anyone could just sit down and play the game with a controller at an event like this, but how many people would actually bring in a full rig for you to sit down in and experiment with as if you were a real driver. They gave attendees two options to choose from: Standard and VR. We went with the Standard version so that we could enjoy the widescreen setup they had on hand and could get a feel for the game with an actual steering wheel as opposed to VR controls. We were given the rundown from Principal Game Designer Matt Skingle, who helped us into the rig and told us how all of the controls would work for this special demo.

For the sake of making things simple, we went with automatic transmission so that we could focus more on the handling and feel of the game rather than having to divert for every speed change. Right out the gate, this was an immediate change in perception of how to deal with things, even with experience behind a wheel. The game has been fine-tuned for this kind of experience as you feel the rumble of the car, the pressure on the acceleration and breaks, and the immediate rumbling of hitting a turn too sharp or hitting the gravel. We had great help in front of us as the road had illuminated markers letting us know when we should speed up or break so that we could make every turn and straightaway ours from the get-go. Even with the help, however, we still had to compensate for the pressure of dealing with torque and resistance while going 200 MPH down the road.

Having a chance to experience F1 22 in this rig was pretty cool, and if you're a racing-obsessed gamer with some cash to spend, this is certainly worth your time to buy. However, the experience isn't for everyone, as even I got frustrated with it at times as it felt more like the chair was forcing me into situations where I needed a lot more knowledge. You can experience it for yourself as F1 22 is out now.