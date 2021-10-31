Weird West Is Saddling Up For Release In January 2022

Devolver Digital revealed this week they'll be releasing Weird West on consoles and PC, but it'll be a bit of a wait until January 2022. Developed by WolfEye Studios, this particular game will take the legends of the old west and mesh them with the supernatural as you'll have to unravel some mysteries and save some people from the scariest things the desert can conjure up. As part of a slow introduction to the game, the team has released a new video series starting with the first episode, which you can check out below. The game will officially release on January 11th for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own.

Dark Fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives. Discover the world through origin stories of different characters, moving from one character's journey to the next until all converge in a final chapter. Each playthrough is unique as the game tailors the story to the player's actions and past choices for an ideal dramatic arc. Weird West supports different styles of play in a simulated sandbox world where characters, factions, and even places react to a player's decisions. Players are faced with brutal choices and consequence that can't be undone – including death.