Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart Of The Forest Comes To Console

Walkabout Games and Different Tales announced that Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart Of The Forest is coming to consoles. The game has already scored big as a PC title, bringing a much more narrative experience to the World of Darkness franchise that is super creepy and fun. Now you'll be able to experience the game on PS4 and Xbox One, with backward compatibility for both next-gen consoles, as the game will drop on both on February 24th, 2021. You can check out how the game will look and play on consoles with the trailer below.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart Of The Forest throws you deep into a primeval wilderness in the center of modern Europe. It's where the protectors of nature wage their ancient, neverending war against the forces of destruction. You play as Maia, who comes to Poland hoping to trace her family roots. Trying to learn more about her ancestry, she will discover her family's dark secrets and reveal hidden truths about the last wilderness of Central Europe. Visit real-world places of mystery and power. Explore local legends and traditions. Discover the fascinating world and history of the Polish-Belarusian borderlands. You will witness how nature clashes with technology and greed. Can it survive without our help?

By making tough choices that often bring dramatic consequences, you will affect your character attributes: Rage, Willpower, and Health. This impacts your ability to perform certain actions as well as change the range of available choices and the presentation of the world. The game will analyze your behavior and determine what kind of werewolf you are. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart Of The Forest is a beautifully written, deep, and balanced experience. It's tailored for World of Darkness veterans and newcomers looking for an accessible entry into this rich, acclaimed universe.