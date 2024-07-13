Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Werewolf: The Apocalypse, World Of Darkness | Tagged: Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory Confirms July Release

Different Tales announced this week that they have an official release date set for Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory.

Article Summary Different Tales sets July 23 release for Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Purgatory.

Game features a narrative in the dark World of Darkness universe.

Players will embody Samira, a werewolf refugee, uncovering deep secrets.

Experience new Fifth Edition RPG mechanics in a dark fantasy setting.

Indie game developer and publisher Different Tales has confirmed a release date for Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory, as with will be out later this month. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a totally new single-player interactive narrative experience set within the World of Darkness universe, as you become the werewolf caught between humanity and beastial form. You'll play a woman named Samira, a young werewolf refugee in Poland, battling the dark forces as well as loneliness in her current state. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game will be released on July 23 for PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory

Battle monsters, investigate insidious conspiracies, and explore the dark side of (in)human nature in Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory, a unique blend of dark fantasy thriller, visual novel, and tabletop RPG set in the World of Darkness universe. Investigate murder, monsters, and madness amidst Poland's border crisis. Play as Samira, a refugee werewolf, as her search unearths dark secrets and forces her to confront her own tragedies. Dive into two investigative paths in the World of Darkness. Help Samira solve a chilling supernatural murder or uncover the secrets of a formidable werewolf pack.

Each decision impacts her story, revealing new secrets and leading to different endings. Caught in a Purgatory of fantasy and reality, will your choices end in light… or darkness? Navigate through the game using RPG mechanics by strategically balancing health, willpower, rage, skills, harano, and inventory, making every decision critical to your survival and progression. Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory adapts the new Fifth Edition corebook mechanics of the legendary tabletop RPG from the World of Darkness universe. Experience a classic role-playing session combined with the exciting new features of Werewolf: The Apocalypse Fifth Edition.

