West Hunt Will Arrive On Nintendo Switch Next Week

Wandering Wizard and New Gen have finally decided to bring West Hunt over to the Nintendo Switch, as it will be released next week.

Article Summary West Hunt launches on Nintendo Switch on Feb 8 with all PC updates.

Experience Old West showdowns: play as stealthy outlaws or sheriffs.

Enjoy diverse gameplay with custom modes and in-game voice chat.

Engage in cross-play between Switch and PC players with West Hunt.

Indie game developer New Gen and publisher Wandering Wizard confirmed today that West Hunt will come out on the Nintendo Switch in early February. After having been out on PC for almost a year, Switch players will get the game on February 8 and will come with all of the content and updates released so far. You can read more about it below as we now wait for next Thursday to come.

West Hunt

West Hunt unfolds in the Old West, where a Sheriff sets out to establish law and order, but cunning outlaws hide in plain sight, causing mayhem. Once players assume their roles, the manhunt begins! Sheriffs and outlaws engage in intense matches, rewarding stealth, and keen detective skills. As an outlaw, players must establish their notoriety by completing criminal missions within a specified timeframe. These tasks include bribing the Barman, poisoning the water supply, stealing, etc. Meanwhile, Sheriffs, in their role, must keep an eye out and observe the villagers' behavior, catching outlaws and establishing law and order. Experience the thrill of strategic gameplay with West Hunt's new Switch port!

Belly Through the Brush: Dodge Johnny Law with randomized elements every game, including Outlaw skin and Outlaw missions. Sheriff hints are also located in random places each round to even the odds.

Dodge Johnny Law with randomized elements every game, including Outlaw skin and Outlaw missions. Sheriff hints are also located in random places each round to even the odds. Custom Game Modes: 1 vs 1 isn't the only way to play. Team up for 3-v-3 matches, play against bots, and create unique rules with custom games.

1 vs 1 isn't the only way to play. Team up for 3-v-3 matches, play against bots, and create unique rules with custom games. Quit Yer Yammering: In-game voice chat means Outlaws and Sheriffs can taunt one another to their heart's content!

In-game voice chat means Outlaws and Sheriffs can taunt one another to their heart's content! Best Dressed in the West: Customize the look of the Sheriff, personalize winning and losing emotes, and even get a helper hound to sniff out trouble!

Customize the look of the Sheriff, personalize winning and losing emotes, and even get a helper hound to sniff out trouble! Cross Play: Play on PC, or on the go with West Hunt on Switch! Players on either platform can face off with new cross-play functionality.

