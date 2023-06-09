Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Day Of The Devs, indie games, Summer Game Fest

What Day Of The Devs Revealed During Summer Game Fest 2023

Shortly after the Summer Game Fest 2023 livestream, Day of the Devs took over and hilighted several titles for a solid hour.

Taking place shortly after Summer Game Fest held its two-hour livestream, Day Of The Devs took over and highlighted several indie games. The event showed off 15 different titles from indie studios around the world, a few of them already known, but the vast majority of them had not been seen by the public until that moment. We have a rundown from the organizers of all the games shown, as well as the live stream for you to enjoy.

Beastieball by Wishes Unlimited

Beastieball is a turn-based volleyball RPG where you coach a team of Beasties! Beasties' unique personalities and teamwork style influence what kind of bond they'll form when they play together. Whether they become BESTIES, PARTNERS, RIVALS or SWEETHEARTS they'll get a powerful combo move that's unique to every pair and can turn the tide in a tough match!

Cart Life by AdHoc Studio

In Cart Life, you are a street vendor trying to achieve your dreams. Play as three everyday people selling newspapers, coffee, and bagels. Explore the city, build relationships with your customers, and try to balance your business with your personal needs in this award-winning retail simulator.

COCOON by Geometric Interactive

From Geometric Interactive, led by founders Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer of LIMBO and INSIDE, and award-winning programmer/composer, Jakob Schmid, — COCOON takes you on an adventure across worlds within worlds. Master world-leaping mechanics to unravel a cosmic mystery.

Été by Impossible

Été [pronounced/ay·tay/, French for "summer"] is a relaxing painting game that mixes exploration, creativity and story elements. Step into the shoes of a budding painter who travels abroad to Montreal for a summer. Unleash color with your paintbrush to explore the city and capture its everyday wonders on canvas. Befriend fellow artists and bring together the local artistic community under the roof of your very own art studio.

Eternights by Studio Sai

Eternights is a dating action game, blending a love story with adrenaline-driven combat as you make the most out of life during the apocalypse. Scavenge for supplies, explore dungeons… and go on dates!

Hauntii by Moonloop Games

Hauntii is a beguiling action – adventure in which players will uncover the secrets of an expansive and mysterious world – haunting both the environment and its denizens to craft ingenious solutions to the many challenges that await.

Helskate by Phantom Coast

Helskate is a skateboarding action roguelite. Grind, perform tricks, and chain combos to power up your attacks and slay the monsters of Vertheim. Combine unique weapons and gear to suit your playstyle as you fight, die, and upgrade your abilities to come back to this labyrinth over and over again!

Henry Halfhead by Lululu Entertainment

Henry Halfhead is a quirky and fun sandbox adventure game where you follow the life of Henry, a peculiar little character with the ability to possess and control any object within their reach. Discover every object's unique properties and abilities and combine them in clever ways to progress through the levels and story of Henry's not-so-ordinary everyday.

Hyper Light Breaker by Heart Machine

Hyper Light Breaker is a new co-op rogue-lite adventure set in the Hyper Light universe — and is available to wishlist now on Steam. Being developed by the award-winning game studio Heart Machine, and being published by Gearbox Publishing, Hyper Light Breaker is a follow-up to the first Hyper Light game, Hyper Light Drifter. Set decades prior to Drifter, in this new adventure, you are a Breaker, a mercenary tasked with entering the Overgrowth, a world in disarray within the Hyper Light universe. Either solo or with up to two fellow Breakers , players will explore large procedurally – generated biomes in a vibrant open world, encounter brutal monsters, create new character builds, fight against mysterious bosses known as Crowns, and overthrow the ominous Abyss King.

Mars First Logistics by Shape Shop

Mars First Logistics is an open-world physics sim set on a future martian colony. Players build mechanized rovers and transport awkwardly shaped cargo across the surface of Mars, braving rocky terrain and the laws of physics on their mission to build a new home. Earn funds, unlock new parts, and use your ingenuity to craft wild and ambitious rovers! Playable solo or in online co – op!

Retro Gadgets by Evil Licorice

Retro Gadgets is a gadget creation station where you invent, build, solder, code, and customize your own electrifying gadgets, then share them with the world.You look up from your cozy little workbench. It's dark out, what time is it? It doesn't matter; you've been in the flow and are adding the final touches to your latest retro gadget. Just one more line of code, a spray of paint there, a sticker there – it's done. You power it on… The start-up sound kicks in… then the needles on the gauges flutter, and the screen lights up… it's glorious. It's ready to share with the world. Now, all it needs is a name.

Saltsea Chronicles by Die Gute Fabrik

Saltsea Chronicles is a new story-driven adventure game from the award-winning indie studio Die Gute Fabrik (Mutazione, Sportsfriends). Captain Maja's misfit crew must heist their impounded ship and mount a rescue. Guide the crew across islands of a post-flood world known as 'Saltsea'. Explore strange and wonderful communities, uncover a deep conspiracy, choose where to go and which crew members to investigate with, and chart a journey through twists and turns, difficulties and delights.

Simpler Times by iam8bit Presents

In Simpler Times, you step into the shoes of Taina as she prepares to move out of her childhood home and begin the next chapter of her life. Relive her memories and learn how she grew into the creative, expressive person she has become. This is a contemplative, cozy experience. There is no score, no timer, no combat, no failing, and no anxiety. Just vibes.

Summerhill by Land & Sea

Summerhill is a story-driven puzzle adventure game in which you inhabit a young shepherd and their dog. Rescue your sheep, bond with your faithful dog, and delve into the mysterious, long-forgotten world that lies beyond the borders of home. From the BAFTA-nominated development team behind the critically acclaimed Alto's Adventure series, Summerhill brings together gentle puzzles, striking pastoral landscapes, and tranquil music to tell a timeless coming-of-age folktale.

Viewfinder by Sad Owl Studios

Challenge perception, redefine reality, and reshape the world around you with an instant camera. Viewfinder is a new single-player game offering gamers hours of interesting and fun experiences while uncovering the mysteries left behind. Viewfinder is a mind-bending first-person adventure game in which you can bring pictures to life by placing them into the world.

