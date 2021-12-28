What Is Behind The Door In Pokémon GO's January 2022 Events?

Niantic Labs has announced its January 2022 content for Pokémon GO. This includes raids that will feature a rotating selection of Legendaries and Mythicals, the release of Mega Aerodactyl, and another round of events that build the overarching Season of Heritage storyline. Let's take a look at what we know so far about the upcoming events happening in Pokémon GO during January 2022.

Here is what we currently know about January 2022 event features in Pokémon GO:

New Year's Event: From Friday, December 31, 2021, at 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time, ring in the new year with Pokémon in new costumes and snazzy new avatar items!

This event has now been expounded on by Niantic beyond the initial announcement. We can confirm that it will include the release of Shiny Hoothoot with Hoothoot appearing in a special 2022 costume in the event. Another new Costumed Pokémon will arrive in the form of 2022 Slowking.

Mountains of Power: From Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time, work with Spark to activate the second part of the mysterious door by journeying through terrain reminiscent of the mountains found in regions like Johto and Sinnoh.

I'm betting we'll get a Nosepass feature during this event, as Nosepass was common on the Sinnoh mountains in the original games. This Pokémon rarely gets featured, so my running theory is that we probably won't get a new Shiny release for this event.

Electric- and Steel-themed event inspired by the Kanto Power Plant: From Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time to Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time, continue working with Spark to gather up some electrifying Pokémon to activate the final part of the mysterious door. It seems that some nefarious forces have also caught wind of the door and the power it may contain…

Anyone who played the originals knows that a ton of Voltorb and Magnemite are coming our way. This is an extra-long event, though, so perhaps we will get a special release or a new Shiny Pokémon. While this event will focus on Kanto, that doesn't mean it just has to include Kanto species. Could we see a Heliolisk release for this event?