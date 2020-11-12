What Is The Best Moveset For Metagross In Pokémon GO?

You might have a powerful Pokémon, but it's not going to pull its weight in Pokémon GO if you don't have the right moveset. Let's take a deep dive into Metagross's possible moves in Pokémon GO and what this Steel/Psychic-type creature's best moveset is for raids and PVP.

Metagross's available Fast Attacks in Pokémon GO include:

Bullet Punch (Steel-type)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type)

Metagross's available Charged Attacks include:

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Flash Cannon (Steel-type)

Psychic (No big shock here: Psychic-type)

Meteor Mash (Steel-type)

* Meteor Mash is a legacy move, which means that it is not available through normal Charged TMs or evolution during normal circumstances. It's the Community Day Move, which means that the only way to obtain it is by either evolving a Beldum or Metang all the way up to Metagross during a December Recap Community Day or using an Elite Fast TM.

Through Team GO Rocket Grunts, a Purified Metagross can have the Normal-type Charged Attack of Return, and a Shadow Metagross can have the Normal-type Charged Attack of Frustration. Neither of these are recommended to keep on your Pokémon. Also… if you have a great Shadow Metagross, do not purify it. Shadow Metagross, with the 20% buff in Attack that Shadows get, is far and away the best Steel-type attacker in Pokémon GO.

Now, our recommendation.

This is easy, cut and dried. The same moveset that makes Metagross the best for raids also makes it the best for PVP. If you only have one Charged Attack, you want:

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Flash Cannon is no substitute. For Metagross to be the beast that it wants to be, it must have the Community Day move of Meteor Mash. Going one step further, you also must have that second Charged Attack unlocked for it to be viable in PVP. Our ultimate recommendation for Metagross is:

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake)