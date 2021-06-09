What IS The June 2021 Shadow Legendary In Pokémon GO?

There has been a shift in the currently featured Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO starting on June 1st, 2021… but there has been no new Team GO Rocket Research, meaning no Super Rocket Radar. Has there been some sort of mistake? We have the answer right here for curious Pokémon GO trainers.

First, you can rest easy. You haven't missed any new Team GO Rocket Research. Shadow Zapdos is back after Shadow Moltres, but this current feature is actually a delayed extension of April 2021's Team GO Rocket rotation rather than something new. I'll explain.

Pokémon GO was set to feature the three Legendary Birds of Kanto as Shadow Pokémon through the Season of Legends. Shadow Articuno would appear in March, Shadow Zapdos in April, and Shadow Moltres in May. This mostly happened according to plan except for a stretch of time in April where Team GO Rocket encounters were disabled. As a result of this, Niantic suggested that those who missed Zapdos in April save their extra radar for a brief Zapdos return in June 2021.

So Zapdos is back, but no, there is no extra Rocket Radar. If you already faced it, or instead used your April and May Radars to face Molres twice, you will not get to encounter Giovanni until the next Shadow Legendary rotation. Zapdos will be here until Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 12 AM. From that point and on, a different Shadow Pokémon will be featured. We don't yet know which Shadow this will be, but Bleeding Cool will be here to report when it is announced. Personally, I think we'll get another shot at Shadow Mewtwo for the rest of the month.

Whatever we get, you can also look forward to a battle guide that will help you assemble a team to take on whatever Giovanni has on his team starting on June 17th.