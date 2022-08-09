What The Golf? Devs Reveal Follow-Up Game, What The Bat?

Indie developer and publisher Triband have revealed their next game will be a follow-up to What The Golf? with What The Bat? The game, as you might suspect, revolved around what you can do with a pair of bats that serve as your hands. yes, you play as a kid who has grown up with bats for hands, and that is the entire setup for the premise before you. You'll have to use your "hands" to do multiple tasks that have been broken down into fun minigames for you to tackle.

And on top of all this, you'll be doing it in VR! Which will simply add another level of challenge to all of this and make what should be simple tasks into monumental challenges. Right now, the game doesn't have a proper release date beyond the idea that we'll see it released before the end of 2022. But they are showing it off at Gamescom 2022 this year, so that will probably be the day we find out when it's coming out.

From the creators of What The Golf? comes a silly VR game about getting through life with baseball bats for hands. Through more than 100 unique levels of batting, cooking, shooting, smashing, parking, painting, pickling, and WHATnot, you get a truly unique VR experience with a wholesome soundtrack. It's about so much more than baseball; What The Bat? challenges you to live as a modern day bat-man, cooking, shooting, smashing, swinging, parking, painting, pickling, and even petting (there's a dog). The game will be released later this year on Oculus Quest 2 and SteamVR. 100+ unique levels of physical comedy and craziness.

Unlock mini-games and compete with friends.

Pet a dog, pickle a tractor, and take selfies with The Selfie Bat!

The expected playtime is 4 hours, but remember to take breaks and too much VR can be bat for you.