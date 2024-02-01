Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Apple Vision Pro, What The Golf?

What The Golf? Is Coming To for Apple Vision Pro Tomorrow

Team17 revealed that they will be releasing their insane golf game, What The Golf?, for Apple Vision Pro tomorrow, February 2.

Article Summary What The Golf? releases on Apple Vision Pro on February 2 with AR features.

Silly physics-based golf game with over 50 original spatially adapted levels.

Play with your hands in an innovative, room-scale golfing experience.

Future updates promise more levels for this quirky and absurd golf parody.

Developer Triband and publisher Team17 confirmed today that they will release What The Golf? for the Apple Vision Pro tomorrow, February 2. As you can see from the trailer here, this is not the standard version of the game, as they will use augmented reality elements to bring the game to life in an entirely new way. You'll be able to play courses as if they're right in your room, using your hand to make the swings needed to complete each course. But since the courses are already not your standard golf game, ti adds an extra layer of challenge to your experience. Enjoy the trailer before the game drops on Friday!

What The Golf? for Apple Vision Pro

An award-winning silly physics-based golf parody where every level invents a new definition of golf, some brilliant or hilarious, others so absurd they will make you go: What The Golf? Bring your car to the Driving Range, golf a bird to get a Birdy, or a house and get a Home In One! Tackle over 50+ original levels adapted for spatial, with more levels coming in updates after launch. The Apple Vision Pro adaption takes advantage of the powerful capabilities of the device to turn the space around the player into a hands-on playground.

Insanely stupid and silly fun.

Not what you expect but exactly what you need.

Fixes golf once and for all.

50+ original levels adapted for spatial, with more levels coming in updates after launchFully optimized for Apple Vision Pro – the techno spatial golf of the future!

Made by people who know nothing about golf.

First (and hopefully the last) game that lets you golf a horse.

Play with your hands (or a controller) – just like real golf!

Will NOT make you a better golfer. In fact, it might make you worse.

