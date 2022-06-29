What Will Be The Best Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Cards?

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. Some of the biggest hits in the set are Mewtwo VSTAR, Dragonite VSTAR, and two Alternate Arts. It will include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at what will be some of the most sought-after cards in this set.

While the point of this set is largely to capture the feel of Pokémon GO, it is also very much a Mewtwo set. The Elite Trainer Box promo is the Full Art Mewtwo V, there are multiple other Mewtwo promos, and three of the set's chase cards feature… Mewtwo. The Mewtwo VSTAR appears in both standard, Rainbow Rare, and Gold Secret Rare form. I believe that due to the fall in popularity of Rainbow Rares, it will be the Gold VSTAR that stands above the others. Even more valuable, though, will be the Mewtwo V Alternate Art. This has the potential to be the definitive chase card of the set… though there is another contender.

Is it the Conkeldurr Alternate Art? While I like it, I don't think so. We are getting Radiant cards for the final evolutions of the Kanto Starters, and I think it will be Radiant Charizard that may end up vying for the Chase Card slot with the Mewtwo V Alternate Art.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool. Also, stay tuned for details on the current TCG Crossover Event happening during June 2022 in Pokémon GO which features the release of Wimpod and TCG Hat Pikachu.