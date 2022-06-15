What Will The Bonus: Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Finale Event Feature?

Pokémon GO Fest 2022 has wrapped up its global remote event, but GO Fest isn't technically over. Niantic will hold in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events this summer, debuting new Shinies and introducing Sky Forme Shaymin to those who make it out to the event. Then, when all of that is over, there will a second global GO Fest "Finale" event. That event remains mysterious, but I think we can put out heads together and figure out what Pokémon GO will bring to the table for this big closer.

Content from the in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2022: This, to me, is a no-brainer. Niantic tends to take what was once exclusive and eventually give it to everyone. The finale event seems like the perfect time to feature some of those new Shinies from the on-location events, especially considering some of them are normally regional like Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour. Also, of course…

This, to me, is a no-brainer. Niantic tends to take what was once exclusive and eventually give it to everyone. The finale event seems like the perfect time to feature some of those new Shinies from the on-location events, especially considering some of them are normally regional like Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour. Also, of course… Sky Forme Shaymin: This also seems like the natural way for us to get Sky Forme Shaymin, which will have been given first to those who attend the in-person events. Whether or not Sky Forme Shaymin does show up here, though, I'd expect a free Special Research down the line.

This also seems like the natural way for us to get Sky Forme Shaymin, which will have been given first to those who attend the in-person events. Whether or not Sky Forme Shaymin does show up here, though, I'd expect a free Special Research down the line. Repeat content from Pokémon GO Fest 2022: If you missed a specific Pokémon goal during the global event, I have a strong inclination that we will see a lot of repeat spanws.

If you missed a specific Pokémon goal during the global event, I have a strong inclination that we will see a lot of repeat spanws. New releases specific to Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Finale: Finally, I do think that Niantic will do something special for the Finale event and introduce new content. It could be new Shinies or it could be the release of a different Ultra Beast in Tier Five Ultra Wormhole raids, but I certainly don't think that the entire event will be recycled.

What do you think? Do you have any Pokémon GO Fest 2022 Finale theories?