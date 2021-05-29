Who Is Gohanks & Why Is His Dragon Ball Super Card So Expensive?

The most valuable card in Supreme Rivalry, the latest set of Dragon Ball Super Card Game, features a character that may surprise some fans of the franchise. A character with whom some may not be familiar at all. The card in question is the SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR. Just who is Gohanks and why is this card so valuable? Let's get into it.

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR and the two other Secret Rares in Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry debuted on Bandai's YouTube channel ahead of the set's release. The three Secret Rares connect with a foil golden energy sweeping from Syn Shenron, Corrupted by the Darkness; to Gohanks; to Robelu, Demigra's Secretary.

Secret Rares in Dragon Ball Super Card Game are quite hard to pull. A booster box does not guarantee a Secret Rare, which is why the value of these are higher than many other card games. As far as why the Gohanks is valued a bit above the other, the truth is simple. When looking at these cards, Dragon Ball fans already know what's good. If a Saiyan is featured on a Secret Rare, that is going to be the most valuable of the set. SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR currently sits at a value of $220.39 as of this writing.

Now, who is Gohanks? This character debuted in Dragon Ball Heroes and is a fusion of Future Trunks and Future Gohan. It's difficult to see on the card because the Super Saiyan 3 look does indeed give the characters a sameyness to them due to lack of eyebrows and similar hairstyles. In his non-Super Saiyan form, it's much easier to tell who this mysterious Saiyan is.

One of the coolest aspects of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game is how it pulls from every aspect of the franchise. A set that begins with a focus on the Saiyan Saga could end up featuring characters from one of the franchise's games, which makes for quite a dynamic collecting experience.