Wide Right Interactive Reveals New Movie-Riffing Game What The Dub?!

Wide Right Interactive announced a brand new game on the way for movie-riffing fans as we're getting What The Dub?! If you're a fan of shows like Mystery Science Theater 3000 or RiffTrax, this game might just be up your alley. This is a unique party game set for up to 12 players, with six regulars and six audience members, which will make for some interesting combinations on gaming livestreams. The game will have you taking pop-shots at clips from the game's library as you make fun of scenes with wise-cracks and one-liners. Much in the same vein of the Jackbox Party Pack games, you'll vote for the best lines to gain points and be declared the winner. The game will be released on April 8th, 2021 for PC as well as all three major consoles. You can check out a trailer for the game below as we now wait the next four weeks for it to arrive.

What The Dub?! is a local multiplayer party game where each player overdubs missing dialogue from hilariously awful B-movies, woefully outdated PSAs, and bizarre industrial films, with their own witty (or just plain stupid) dubs. Their dubs are then pitted against other players in a head-to-head clash of comedy. The players – along with up to 6 audience members – then vote for their favorite dub! What The Dub?! takes "bad movie night" and expands it into an interactive, fast-paced, multiplayer game that friends and family, both local and afar, can enjoy! Over the course of several rounds, What The Dub?! challenges players to produce the most humorous replacement dialogue for a vast collection of public domain movie clips. Win the crowd over with your dubs and you'll rack up points. The player with the most points at the end of the game wins. It's just that easy!