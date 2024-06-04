Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blue Manchu, Wild Bastards

Wild Bastards Confirmed For September 2024 Release

Maximum Entertainment confirmed today that Wild Bastards will be released this September for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Article Summary Wild Bastards set for Sept. 12, 2024 release on PC, PS5, XSX|S.

Engage in strategic shootouts in this anticipated Western game.

Play the free Wild Bastards demo on Steam today.

Lead 13 criminals in a galaxy quest to thwart Jebediah Chaste.

Indie game developer Blue Manchu and publisher Maximum Entertainment confirmed today that Wild Bastards will be released this September. The new Western strategy shooter was revealed back in February with only a hint that it would be released this year. But now we know it will be released on September 12, 2024, for PC, PS5, and XSX|S. Along with the news came word that the game has a free demo available right now, which you can go play on Steam as we speak. Enjoy the demo and the new free trailer above.

Wild Bastards

Wild Bastards finds its lawbreakers hunted and nearly eradicated by Jebediah Chaste, a ruthlessly puritanical magnate. After killing all but two of the Bastards, Jebediah's final targets are miraculously saved by a mysterious, sentient spaceship known as The Drifter. The Bastards flee an unwinnable standoff, exploring an ever-changing and lawless galaxy rife with precious weapons and spoils as well as grisly fates in a grand attempt to resurrect their compatriots while living to steal another day. While working to demystify The Drifter's intentions in saving them, you will amass a gang of 13 playable and uniquely talented criminals, managing the relationships between them and guiding their growth.

Juggle injuries and feuds while plotting a path through the galaxy, exploring and fleecing planets and, of course, shooting anyone or anything who gets in the way. Prevailing through Wild Bastards' campaign also unlocks a Challenge Mode which adds modifiers and a steadily ramping challenge to keep outlaws on their toes. The Wild Bastards were the most deadly gang in the galaxy until a posse from the puritanical magnate Jebediah Chaste eliminated one outlaw after another. Faced with their own mortality, the two remaining members have teamed up with the Drifter, a mysterious sentient spacecraft, to find and resurrect the dead gang members as they flee to the mythical Homestead.

