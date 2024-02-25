Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blue Manchu, Maximum Entertainment, Wild Bastards

Wild Bastards Releases Brand-New Gameplay Overview Video

Check out the latest video for the upcoming game Wild Bastards, as we get a better look at the game as a whole ahead of its release.

Article Summary Blue Manchu previews Wild Bastards gameplay in an 11-minute video.

Spiritual successor to Void Bastards, the game features cosmic gangs.

Manage a crew of outlaws, navigate space, and engage in strategic battles.

Unlock Challenge Mode for more gameplay after completing the campaign.

Indie game developer Blue Manchu and publisher Maximum Entertainment released a new video for their upcoming FPS strategy game, Wild Bastards. The game serves as a spiritual successor to the game Void Bastards, as you'll lead one of the most notorious cosmic gangs known throughout the galaxy. The new video, which you can check out here, gives a more behind-the-scenes look at the game as the team gives you eleven minutes' worth of gameplay content to check out. They show you how to travel through the galaxy, how to bring in new members to your band of outlaws, navigate the map, pick and choose what skirmishes you want to take on, and how best to strategize for them. As well as a look at some never-before-seen enemies, gang members, and a brand-new playable map. Enjoy the video as the game will be out sometime in 2024.

Wild Bastards

Wild Bastards finds its lawbreakers hunted and nearly eradicated by Jebediah Chaste, a ruthlessly puritanical magnate. After killing all but two of the Bastards, Jebediah's final targets are miraculously saved by a mysterious, sentient spaceship known as The Drifter. The Bastards flee an unwinnable standoff, exploring an ever-changing and lawless galaxy rife with precious weapons and spoils as well as grisly fates in a grand attempt to resurrect their compatriots while living to steal another day. While working to demystify The Drifter's intentions in saving them, you will amass a gang of 13 playable and uniquely talented criminals, managing the relationships between them and guiding their growth.

Juggle injuries and feuds while plotting a path through the galaxy, exploring and fleecing planets and, of course, shooting anyone or anything who gets in the way. Prevailing through Wild Bastards' campaign also unlocks a Challenge Mode which adds modifiers and a steadily ramping challenge to keep outlaws on their toes. The Wild Bastards were the most deadly gang in the galaxy until a posse from the puritanical magnate Jebediah Chaste eliminated one outlaw after another. Faced with their own mortality, the two remaining members have teamed up with the Drifter, a mysterious sentient spacecraft, to find and resurrect the dead gang members as they flee to the mythical Homestead.

