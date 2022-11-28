Wild West Dynasty Receives An Official Release Date

Toplitz Productions and Moon Punch Studio have given their latest game Wild West Dynasty an official release date for PC. The devs confirmed that the game is now set to be released on February 16th, 2023. However, the game will launch as an Early Access title first instead of being the full game, as they slowly work their way to completing it. We got the latest trailer for the game below to mark the occasion as we now wait out the next three months for it to be released.

"Inspired by classic Western movies, Wild West Dynasty invites players into the iconic times of pioneers, gunslingers, and outlaws. Survive the harsh environment, find a place to settle, build a ranch, raise a family and eventually become one of the most famous real estate tycoons the Wild West has ever seen. But be careful: The more fame and respect you garner, the more you'll be in the crosshairs of outlaws. There are a million ways to die in the West! Can you avoid them all, or will your legacy diminish before it even started? With a deep as well as an engaging story, an added focus on action, an extensive building system with enhanced resource management, an open character development, and the largest world in franchise history yet, Wild West Dynasty takes the beloved gameplay into new territory.

Experience the Wild West either in first person or third person perspective.

Expansive story with dozens of missions, branching dialogue, and consequences.

Create your own Dynasty, which will last for decades and shape the Wild West like never before.

Vast open world with multiple environments, each filled with dangers, treasures, secrets, and lots of space to realize your city-building dreams.

Survive in the unforgiving wilderness with scorching mid-day temperatures, freezing cold nights, and dangerous wildlife.

From rags to riches: Start as a settler, build your own ranch and expand it to a prosperous town.

Explore abandoned mines and cave systems.

Multi-layered skill tree with a unique mix of Roleplaying, Survival, Life Simulation, Resource Management, and City Builder.

Explore the open world with its stunning vistas on horseback.

Allocate workers and manage resources as well as trade routes so your settlement can prosper."