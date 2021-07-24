Will Vs The Turtles: A Longship Charity Event Happens Later Today

Do you dig retro game marathons for charity? Well, you're in luck, as Will Vs The Turtles: A Longship Charity Event happens today. Starting today at 12pm on Will Overgard's Twitch channel (also known as Viking Blonde), he will attempt to beat one of the hardest and simply unnecessarily unfair NES titles of all time, as he takes on the infamous 1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. What's more, you will be able to donate directly to the stream to mess with Overgard's gameplay, ultimately trying to stop him from finishing the game. (Honestly, you could leave him alone and more than likely he won't finish it, because not a lot of people finish this game! But hey, we're confident he can get to the Technodrome!)

All of the profits from the stream on both Twitch and Tiltify will be going to Cancer Research UK, which is a pretty worthy charity which we have more info about them for you here, along with The Longship, in case you're curious. We also got a video from Overgard about the event covering all the details you need to know before it kicks off.

About The Longship The Longship is an online community founded in 2018 composed of games industry veterans, hobbyists and fans from all walks of life. Based primarily around their Discord, The Longship has helped people launch titles, become active in the games industry and provided support for indie developers across the board. About Cancer Research UK Cancer Research UK is the world's leading charity dedicated to beating cancer through research. We are fighting cancer on all fronts, finding new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat it to save more lives. We are entirely funded by the public. With your help, we can ensure more people beat cancer. Reg. Charity No: 1089464

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Will Vs The Turtles: A Longship Charity Event (https://youtu.be/ZiPvnmAQDKU)