Windjammers 2 Will Finally Be Released In January 2022

Dotemu has finally given Windjammers 2 fans the news they've been waiting for as the game finally has an official release date. The game will now officially come out on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass, and Stadia on January 20th, 2022. Along with the news comes an awesome new trailer showing off the game, its roster, the new mechanics, and more as this one looks to not just be a fun combative sporting game, but it pretty much looks to be tailor-made for possible esports competitions. Enjoy the trailer as we have info on the whole roster below.

25 years later, throwing flying discs at your opponents is still as cool as back in the days. Sequel to the NeoGeo cult classic Windjammers, Windjammers 2 is the perfect mix between what you loved about the classic title and brand-new mechanics. Fast-paced, strategic, easy to learn but hard to master: Windjammers 2 follows the steps of the first episode and brings back what makes the Windjammers series an amazing fun and competitive game! New challengers, new stages, brand-new mechanics and awesome new power moves will make your head spin and enhance your windjammin' experience. Master the slapshot, dropshot, the jump, the smash and the powerful EX Move, and enjoy the kickass soundtrack coming straight out of the '90s.

Sophie De Lys

"Soyez prêts !" It's time to meet the French fashionable fast and furious Sophie De Lys and her super moves. One simple advice: choose the right way to go.

Max Hurricane

With his impressive silhouette, the Canadian champion isn't here to joke around. He's ready to blow anything out of his way with only one throw. Klaus Wessel, you've been warned.

Jao Raposa

Absolute fan of Steve Miller, Jao spent his childhood in Brazil watching the original Windjammers' own his opponents on the jammin' court, and it's now his time to shine. His best weapons? His speed and head-spinning throws.

Sammy Ho

Sammy is a very well balanced athlete in Windjammers 2. The Chinese player is powerful but fast enough to catch every frisbee that comes to him. Beware of his tricky shots! He'll take the title away from you if you're not careful enough!

Hiromi Mita

10 years later, you would have thought Japan gave up on the jam? Hiromi Mita is still around with her fast and tricky curve shots shots that will make you regret facing her.

Klaus Wessel

After a decade of hard training, Klaus Wessel, also known as the Colossus from Germany due to his powerful shots, is back and ready to show Max Hurricane who's the strongest jammer alive.

Loris Biaggi

Swift, strong, versatile… the Italian Loris Biaggi is still the great champion he was back in the days.

Steve Miller

He's agile and a natural at pulling off reversals along with tricky curved shots. He's back to prove that he is still in the game.

Gary Scott

The extremely muscular American competitor is once again here to show to his opponents how powerful he is. Get ready to see one of the most impressive shots of the game!

Jordi Costa

The all-round athlete Jordi comes back in the game after 10 years of training. His clinical shots and his speed are the assets that can lead him to win the championship!