Winds & Leaves Has An Official Steam Release Date

Indie developer and publisher Trebuchet has finally given a proper release date to their VR title Winds & Leaves on Steam. The game was originally released on the PSVR, and it kinda seemed like the game would be exclusive to the console for a while as the team didn't seem to have a window planned for the PC version. But now we know the game will be coming out on December 8th, 2021. It was surprisingly one of the more talked-about games during the pandemic, which we kind of attribute to the idea of people wanting to go outside. The game will have you journeying across a wide barren world in which you will be tasked with helping bring it back to life by growing your own forests with some special abilities. You will roam around unearthing ancient seeds to plant, as well as attempting to awaken landmarks and gather knowledge, which you will use to help stop the looming cataclysm. You can see what the game looks like in the trailer below.

Stranded in a barren landscape, you are the only one alive able to master the ancient art of growing vegetation. Your world is fragile, and you must find a way to end the recurring cataclysms that threaten it. Grow a verdant forest from nothing and create different tree species to adapt to the various biomes and weather. Transform the barren land into lush valleys, one tree at a time. Explore an intriguing ever-changing world on your stilts, a locomotion system designed for walking across the landscapes and climbing up in trees. Stumble on ancient structures and awaken them to discover their secrets. Enjoy a procedural living soundtrack that reacts to the world around you from award-winning composers Vibe Avenue and see the landscape transform into a forest one tree at a time.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Winds & Leaves – Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/cmgeAiNICHA)