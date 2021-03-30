Wired Productions Highlights Eight Games During Wired Direct

Wired Productions decided to highlight eight new and upcoming titles during their Wired Direct livestream today, each one looking pretty awesome. A number of the games that are here have already been mentioned before, such as Martha Is Dead and Deliver Us The Moon, but we also got some surprise debut entries like Arcade Paradise and The Last Worker. You can see the full list here and the stream below.

Arcade Paradise

A love letter to arcades from the creators of Vostok Inc. Kit out your dream arcade with machines from the glory era, from simple vector-based games of the 70s all the way to the early 3D games of the mid-90s. Get a heavy dose of nostalgia with over 35 playable arcade titles.

Lumote

A gorgeous puzzle platformer, Lumote sends players to an underwater-like neon world of shapes and colours where players take control of its inhabitants to solve increasingly complex and varied puzzles.

The Last Worker

The Last Worker is a first-person narrative adventure centered around our struggle in an increasingly automated world. Combining a hand-crafted art style with uniquely immersive gameplay mechanics in an epic setting, The Last Worker delivers an emotional, thought provoking and comedic story packaged with rich characters performed by an all-star cast.

Tin Hearts

Tin Hearts is a Lemmings-style puzzle game that will challenge players to explore beautiful environments, interact with objects, and look at things in new and different ways as they embark on a journey of discovery set in a magical toy-filled universe.

Tiny Troopers

An all-new sequel in the multi-million selling Tiny Troopers franchise. With couch co-op and online multiplayer, players can enjoy the battle with friends at home and away, plus the visual upgrades and enhancements of next gen graphics.

The Falconeer: Surprise free DLC: Atun's Folly

Live the pirate life with 'Atun's Folly', a free new update for BAFTA Nominated The Falconeer. Navigate the perilous waters of the Great Ursee, discover Atun's Folly, a Pirate settlement and take on missions to raid the Imperium's wealthy traders, with fearsome new enemies to defeat! Atun's Folly was revealed during the show, and is available now for free on Steam and Xbox One and Xbox X|S.

Martha Is Dead

A first-person psychological thriller set at the end of the Second World War, during the Battle of Chianti, in Tuscany, Italy. Intense moments, twists, reveals and gorgeous visuals. Martha is Dead pushes boundaries and makes players question what they are seeing.

Deliver Us The Moon

The much-loved a Sci-Fi thriller set in an apocalyptic near future is coming to next-gen consoles, with a free upgrade for current owners! Assume the role of Earth's last astronaut, cut off from Earth and on a do-or-die mission. With ray-traced shadows, reflections and audio, and greatly improved loading times, expect the most gorgeous version of this mysterious adventure yet.