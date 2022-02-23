Wisdom Gaming Announces Academic Esports Partnership With MLB

Wisdom Gaming has formed a new esports partnership this week as they announced a new academic partnership with Major League Baseball. The deal specifically will be with the Minnesota Twins, being the local home team to Wisdom's main offices, as they will be the official spring 2022 sponsor of the Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL). This will be Wisdom's academic level esports organization, which will start the season on March 21st and culminate in a State Finals tournament this June.

As part of the deal, the Twins will be sponsoring 32 livestreams for the regular season, three for the All-Star Weekend, and six more State Finals, all of them with the Twins logo seen everywhere. It's a cool partnership that is basically providing the area with its own regional esports league, where they will provide a place for people to compete in weekly games including Call Of Duty, Smash Bros., Minecraft, Halo Infinite, Chess, Valorant, and Rocket League. Here's a few quotes from today's announcement.

"The growth and scale that MNVL has shown in the past few years have been nothing short of incredible," said Nicole Du Cane, VP of Business Development and Sales, Wisdom Gaming. "The prestige in bringing on a sponsor like the Minnesota Twins not only allows for MNVL's continued growth but also sets an example for students and parents of the level of support there is for the next generation of esports professionals." "We are excited to be partnering with Wisdom Gaming to sponsor the MNVL Spring 2022 season," said Chris Iles, Senior Director, Brand Experience and Innovation for the Minnesota Twins. "The commitment that Wisdom has put forth with MNVL is an incredible testament to the innovation that exists within esports, and the Minnesota Twins are proud to foster this spirit – and its ability to empower the full potential of our youth – within our state." "MNVL was built by a community of educators and students in an attempt to bring this impactful program to more students in our state," said Jake Utities, Director, Minnesota Varsity League. "As we enter our fourth season as an organization, there is an immense sense of pride in having the Minnesota Twins as our first tier-one sponsor. The opportunity this affords for Minnesota students cannot be understated and will only continue to help us operate as a league."