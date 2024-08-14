Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Astronauts, Witchfire

Witchfire Announced For Steam Early Access Before End Of Year

The Astronauts have given a new Steam Early Access window for Witchfire, as they now expect to release it before the end of 2024

Article Summary Witchfire set for Steam Early Access release before end of 2024, with no specific Q3 or Q4 date.

Current early version available on the Epic Games Store featuring the Wailing Tower update.

From Painkiller and Bulletstorm creators, Witchfire mixes souslike, roguelite, and extraction gameplay.

Players become Preyers, undead witch hunters, using spells, firearms, and strategy to battle Witch of the Black Sea.

Indie game developer and publisher The Astronauts have finally confirmed that their game Witchfire will be coming to Early Access this year. The team has been working on the game in the Epic Games Store with a few updates here and there, but nothing for Steam at this time. But they are promising to have it out before the end of 2024 on the platform. When that will be is still unknown as they only gave us this four-and-a-half-month window with no indication of it being Q3 or Q4, but that's where it stands as of today. You can play an early version of the game on the Epic Games Store right now, as the Wailing Tower update is available now.

Witchfire

Witchfire is a first-person shooter from the creative leads behind Painkiller and Bulletstorm. A unique blend of souslike, extraction, and roguelite gameplay, Witchfire offers a challenging but satisfying gameplay experience and with multiple roads to victory. Desperate for a chance to triumph in the deadly war against witches, the Church calls on forbidden pagan magic to turn willing sinners into immortal witch hunters called prayers. Armed with powerful spells and fearsome firearms conjured by the best Vatican sorcerers, your mission is to find the infamous witch of the Black Sea, destroy the phantom army that protects her, and retrieve a mysterious artifact that can finally turn the tide of war. Like The Astronauts' previous title (The Vanishing of Ethan Carter), Witchfire uses photogrammetry technology to achieve stunning visuals and a grim, immersive, dark fantasy world.

Skill and knowledge are essential for success in the battle against the Witch of the Black Sea and her witchfire-fueled army. If you die, you have one chance to return and claim what you lost— or regroup and tackle different enemies. Explore vast, immersive biomes and select your battleground to confront the Witch's forces. Each completed encounter strengthens you and your arsenal during this expedition through our roguelite system, called Arcana. There are countless ways to build your Preyer and dominate the Witch. Only the most wicked individuals can transform into Preyers, undead assassins sustained by Witchfire flowing through their veins. In the base of operations called the Hermitory, you can choose from a wide selection of distinctive weapons, spells, and artifacts to build your own Preyer. On each expedition, you can extract your looted items or, if you feel confident, confront the Witch's Familiar to unlock new areas with powerful new items and upgrades. Piece together a forbidden story from the past that can save the future.

