Witchfire Releases All-New Witch Mountain Update

Witchfire has released a brand enw update, as Witch Mountain brings with it a number of new additions, as well as fixing a few things

Article Summary Discover Witch Mountain in Witchfire's biggest update with new levels, enemies, and items to uncover.

Battle the Witch of the Black Sea with skill and strategy in immersive roguelite environments.

Transform into a preyer using witchfire, and enhance gameplay with revolver and unique spells.

Risk it all to uncover the secrets of the past and unlock powerful upgrades in dangerous expeditions.

Indie game developer and publisher The Astronauts has released a new free update for Witchfire, as players can now trek to Witch Mountain. Players will find a new multi-level labyrinth to explore in the dark fantasy shooter, which will come with a ton of new items to find and horrible enemies to run into. Plus, the update adds a number of fixes to the game. We have more info and the trailer here as the content is live.

Witchfire – Witch Mountain

Witch Mountain has long been casting a shadow on the world of Witchfire and now it's finally the time to visit its ancient underbelly, allowing the players to discover the secrets lying within. A brand new, winding maze awaits, along with a fresh set of challenges and gameplay mechanics. Apart from giving players access to the largest level yet, the update introduces an array of new items enhancing the experience, including an often-requested revolver that allows for an alternative firing style. In addition to new content, the patch contains the biggest batch of improvements and bugfixes yet – many of them identified and tracked thanks to reports and comments made by the members of our community.

Overcome the Witch and Her Minions: Skill and knowledge are essential for success in the battle against the Witch of the Black Sea and her witchfire -fueled army. If you die, you have one chance to return and claim what you lost— or regroup and tackle different enemies.

Skill and knowledge are essential for success in the battle against the of the Black Sea and her -fueled army. If you die, you have one chance to return and claim what you lost— or regroup and tackle different enemies. Go on Expeditions | Explore vast, immersive biomes and select your battleground to confront the Witch 's forces. Each completed encounter strengthens you and your arsenal during this expedition through our roguelite system, called Arcana. There are countless ways to build your preyer and dominate the Witch .

Explore vast, immersive biomes and select your battleground to confront the 's forces. Each completed encounter strengthens you and your arsenal during this expedition through our roguelite system, called Arcana. There are countless ways to build your preyer and dominate the . Become a Deadly Preyer | Only the most wicked individuals can transform into preyers, undead assassins sustained by witchfire flowing through their veins. In the base of operations called the Hermitory, you can choose from a wide selection of distinctive weapons, spells, and artifacts to build your own prayer.

Only the most wicked individuals can transform into preyers, undead assassins sustained by flowing through their veins. In the base of operations called the Hermitory, you can choose from a wide selection of distinctive weapons, spells, and artifacts to build your own prayer. Take the Risk | On each expedition, you can extract your looted items or, if you feel confident, confront the Witch 's Familiar to unlock new areas with powerful new items and upgrades.

On each expedition, you can extract your looted items or, if you feel confident, confront the 's Familiar to unlock new areas with powerful new items and upgrades. Uncover the Mystery of the Lost Cargo: Piece together a forbidden story from the past that can save the future.

