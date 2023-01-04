Witchfire Releases New Gameplay Trailer Featuring NVIDIA Tech

Indie developer and publisher The Astronauts released a new trailer this week for Witchfire, showing off the game with the help of some NVIDIA tech. In this latest trailer, we get a much better look at the gameplay, more than we have previously, as they highlight a lot of the game's mechanics and what you'll be doing in the horrifying first-person roguelite shooter. The latest footage of the game has been brought to you by NVIDIA DLSS3 technology, as they have gone above and beyond to make the game flourish in the artwork and graphics and help make the gameplay stand out. While it's a cool trailer to watch, it still doesn't give us any hint as to when the game will drop. So while we wait for that to happen, we have notes below from the devs to go with the trailer.

"NVIDIA DLSS 3 is a revolutionary breakthrough in neural graphics that massively boosts performance. Powered by fourth-generation Tensor Cores and new Optical Flow Accelerator on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, DLSS 3 uses AI to generate additional high-quality frames with great image quality and responsiveness. In this alternate reality, witches are very real and very dangerous— but so is the witch hunter. Armed by Vatican sorcerers, players wield an ungodly array of guns and forbidden magic as they combat dark terrors on behalf of their shadowy benefactors."

"You start the game, push all graphics options to the max. You enjoy it for a while, but then, especially if it's an action game, you realize that the framerate is king. So you start lowering the quality of visuals in order to achieve that smooth gameplay. DLSS 3 allows the seemingly impossible, high framerate without compromising the visuals. A no-brainer for a game like Witchfire, which is both action and beauty," said Adrian Chmielarz, Creative Director and Co-Founder of The Astronauts.