Wizard Of Legend 2 Reveals Nintendo Switch Release Date

After having already been released on multiple platforms, Wizard Of Legend 2 has been given a Nintendo Switch launch date this month

Enjoy online and local four-player co-op with smoother gameplay and improved boss balance.

Explore new Chaos and Sky Citadel biomes, bosses, 12 new Arcana, and additional contracts.

Recent updates bring gameplay fixes, better customization, and expanded language options.

Developer Dead Mage and publisher Humble Games have revealed the Nintendo Switch release date for Wizard of Legend 2. The game is already otu on multiple platforms, so really this is just a formality at this point to finally bring it to Nintendo's console. Enjoy the trailer above as the game will launch on November 25, 2025.

Wizard of Legend 2

In an age of myth and magic, ambitious wizards from around the world have assembled to undertake the perilous Trials of Legend in the Floating Lands. Many will try. Most will fail. Only those who have truly mastered the chaotic, shifting elemental forces of Arcana. Face perilous magical trials in the fast-paced rogue-lite follow-up to the acclaimed original, featuring co-op and vibrant new 3D visuals. Master new Arcana and elements, experiment with spell combinations, and become the next Wizard of Legend!

Four-player Co-op: Team up with friends in seamless online or local multiplayer, supporting up to four players. Online and local co-op gameplay has been enhanced with better responsiveness for Arcana abilities, refined camera behavior, multiplayer boss HP adjustments, and smoother item selection to reduce accidental purchases, resulting in a more gratifying co-op experience.

Team up with friends in seamless online or local multiplayer, supporting up to four players. Online and local co-op gameplay has been enhanced with better responsiveness for Arcana abilities, refined camera behavior, multiplayer boss HP adjustments, and smoother item selection to reduce accidental purchases, resulting in a more gratifying co-op experience. Chaos Biome and New Challenges: The addition of the Chaos Biome introduces fresh environments, new minibosses, and a formidable Final Boss, providing dynamic combat encounters and serving as the ultimate trial.

The addition of the Chaos Biome introduces fresh environments, new minibosses, and a formidable Final Boss, providing dynamic combat encounters and serving as the ultimate trial. Master Elemental Arcana: P layers can master the element of Chaos with 12 new Arcana, offering additional magical powers and new strategies to explore.

layers can master the element of Chaos with 12 new Arcana, offering additional magical powers and new strategies to explore. New Contracts: Take on a brand new batch of objectives with new contracts, earning rewards as you progress.

Take on a brand new batch of objectives with new contracts, earning rewards as you progress. Sky Citadel Content Update: The Sky Citadel content update introduced a new biome with 12 new enemies, including the Royal Spear Knight miniboss and the King and Queen boss. Along with the return of Dash Arcana, including 15 Arcana options, two new NPCs, improved boss behaviors, updated dialogues and voice lines, enhanced customization, local co-op improvements, and numerous balance changes.

The Sky Citadel content update introduced a new biome with 12 new enemies, including the Royal Spear Knight miniboss and the King and Queen boss. Along with the return of Dash Arcana, including 15 Arcana options, two new NPCs, improved boss behaviors, updated dialogues and voice lines, enhanced customization, local co-op improvements, and numerous balance changes. Gameplay Improvements: Thanks to player feedback, the team has implemented several quality-of-life improvements since Early Access, including numerous fixes and tweaks to enhance gameplay, such as smoother local and online co-op, bug fixes for Arcana and Relic interactions, better boss behavior, and refined level designs. Adjustments also addressed UI issues, menu improvements, and balance changes to ensure a more polished and enjoyable experience.

Thanks to player feedback, the team has implemented several quality-of-life improvements since Early Access, including numerous fixes and tweaks to enhance gameplay, such as smoother local and online co-op, bug fixes for Arcana and Relic interactions, better boss behavior, and refined level designs. Adjustments also addressed UI issues, menu improvements, and balance changes to ensure a more polished and enjoyable experience. Expanded Language Support: Wizard of Legend 2 supports a wide array of languages including Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, and Turkish, expanding accessibility for players worldwide.

