Wizards Of The Coast Announces D&D Live 2020: Roll W/ Advantage

This morning, Wizards of the Coast provided Dungeons & Dragons fans with an update on their plans for D&D Live 2020. The event will now be called D&D Live 2020: Roll W/ Advantage, and will be working toward raising money for Red Nose Day to help the children across the U.S. and around the world who have been so affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The show will feature a mix of some of Dungeons & Dragons' most well-known supporters and staff who work on the game, as well as several celebrity guests who will be playing live during the stream to help raise funds. The stream will kick off on June 18th, 2020 at 10am PT and will run through June 20th, 2020. Here's some added info from WotC about the event.

D&D Live 2020: Roll w/ Advantage features big personalities playing elves, wizards and fighters to accomplish quests using their imaginations. Funny people like Brian Posehn, Kevin Sussman and Thomas Middleditch will work together to solve problems or, more likely, cause some hilarious new ones. WWE Superstars Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, and Dio Maddin will contend with beefcake destroyer Jeremy Crawford, a.k.a. Principal Rules Designer for D&D. Deborah Ann Woll will lead a group of actors in improvising a way to help people in a fantasy world not that different from ours. And principal D&D writer Chris Perkins takes players new to D&D, including Brandon Routh and David Harbour, through adventures sure to de-mystify the hobby for all who tune in.

Some of the other celebrities featured in the art not mentioned above include Anna Prosser, Matthew Lillard, Sam Richardson, and Janina Gavankar. We're guessing in the weeks to come we'll learn what D&D live stream shows and other celebrities will be attending. Along with all this, we'll also be learning about the next adventure book for Dungeons & Dragons called Mythic Odysseys Of Theros, which will be released in July. T-shirts commemorating D&D's partnership with Red Nose Day are available for purchase right now if you'd like to get one, along with custom-designed adventure families can easily play together available here. Hopefully in the days to come we'll learn more about who will be attending and what other goodies they intend to reveal at the event.