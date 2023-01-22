Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Releases New Story Trailer Get a better idea of the story going into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty as Koei tecmo have a new trailer for you to enjoy.

Koei Tecmo has a brand new trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty as we get a better look at the storyline going into the game. Along with Team Ninja, we're introduced to the characters and setting of the game in a far more in-depth presentation as you explore the dangers ahead and the powers you'll come across as you attempt to retake everything and prevent the secret to immortality from falling into the wrong hands. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is still earmarked for release on March 3rd, 2023.

"184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within. Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their 'unknown' period, and also the story of a protagonist's rise from being a 'nobody.'"

"Renowned for ruthless strikes that can change the tide of battle in an instant, sword practitioners of the Chinese martial arts gracefully change pace as they shift between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Overwhelm opponents with a flurry of force in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the precision and skill necessary to become a true master of the sword. Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power from within! Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the 'Five Phases.'"