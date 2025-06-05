Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Field Of Vision, Wordomi

Wordomi Has Been Released For Meta Quest This Week

Looking for a word challenge game with a VR twist? You can now play Wordomi as it has been released on Meta Quest this week

VR developer and publisher Field Of Vision has released their wordsmithing game, Wordomi, onto Meta Quest platforms this week. If you haven't seen this game, this is a bit of an AR word solver title in which you'll physically move the bricks of words around to solve puzzles. Much like some online titles, you'll be told with red bricks if the letter is in the word but in the wrong position. As you progress, the challenges get harder and cause you to have to multitask while coming up with words. Have fun tackling the game!

Wordomi

Taking inspiration from classic crossword puzzles and the ubiquitous Wordle, Wordomi offers Meta Quest puzzle lovers a whole new challenge! Testing players' vocabulary and problem-solving skills, players have to solve a hidden word by choosing from a pre-selected collection of letters. Featuring over 100 levels and a huge 200+ roster of challenges, players won't just be solving gradually harder words, but multiple words within one puzzle. Wordomi includes a range of game modes to suit every player. From the 'Classic' mode, which'll increase the difficulty under time pressure, to the 'Subgram' mode, which forms words from the same letters. Or take it easy in the 'Zen' mode, where no time limit exists.

Additionally, for maximum accessibility, Wordomi features both VR and mixed reality functionality, as well as controller and hand tracking support. 100+ engaging word puzzles across multiple difficulties using randomly generated word sequences. Repeating levels will never be the same! Try Classic mode for increasing difficulty, Subgram mode to form words from the same letters, or Theme mode for themed challenges. Don't forget to come back daily for the Word of the Day! There's no place you cannot go to sit down and spell. Literally.

Zen mode for those who like to take it slow.

Mixed Reality support (Color passthrough on Meta Quest 3 & Meta Quest Pro)

Full hand tracking support

120Hz support for smooth gameplay

