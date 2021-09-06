Workshop Simulator Is Coming To Steam In Late October

Polish developer Intermarum announced this past week that their highly-detailed restoration title, Workshop Simulator, will launch on PC this October. Joining the numerous simulation titles that have been announced or released over the past two years, this one will take you into your own little workshop where you'll use different methods of restoration on metal, wood, plastic, and other elements to bring old toys and other collectibles back to life. The game is currently set to be released on October 26th, 2021. Until that release date happens, you can check out the latest trailer below.

Workshop Simulator offers players a warm and creative experience focused on the detailed and rewarding nature of tools and craft, backed by a heartwarming and nostalgic story about lessons in patience and generosity across generations. As the sun pours gently through the window and the smell of sawdust is thick in the air, players use a range of mechanics such as disassembling, cleaning, sanding, and painting to restore vintage items, or express their own creativity through brand-new creations.

Hammers, drills, paints and machinery are re-created in rich visual and physical detail. Workshop Simulator allows players to repair and refurbish items using a range of restoration techniques and mechanics with authentic tools and specialist equipment unlocked through gameplay. An innocent request from your grandmother and a visit to an abandoned workshop leads to a nostalgic trip down memory lane, exploring your family's history through the treasures passed down between generations. Feel the joy of turning old into new. Take intricate vintage items and give them a second life with tactile restoration techniques. Sand, polish, paint and assemble everyday objects to turn them into their own small work of arts. Sell your works to fund better tools and more restoration opportunities.