Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: PlaySide Studios, World Boss

World Boss Finally Leaves Early Access On Steam

Those of you who have been waiting for World Boss to finally come out of Early Access, wait no more! As Version 1.0 is now live.

Indie game developer and publisher PlaySide Studios released Version 1.0 of World Boss this week, officially leaving Early Access on Steam. The game has received some additions and improvements as they've added ADS for almost all the weapons, a new sprint mechanic, a new Arena to fight in, the ability to join parties, an overhaul of the perks system, and more. We got the latest trailer for you down below as the content is now live!

"In the World Boss, the action never stops, and no two runs are ever the same. Level up and upgrade your perks, weapons and equipment in an intense 14-player free-for-all. Climb the in-game scoreboard, and if you can hold the top spot, the World Boss crown is yours, and a chance to Corrupt the entire server. Keep an eye on your Lives, though. Losing them all will take you straight back to Level 1! Honed FPS mechanics and fast-paced movement reward quick-thinking and lightning reflexes. Utilise an arsenal of unique perks, weapons and equipment each time you level up, playing to your strengths and their synergies. Get an edge on your competition by reading their build and adapting. Become unstoppable."

"Want to be a sniper with a jetpack? How about an invisible XP Gem thief? Or use an Assault Rifle that fires rockets when you reload? With millions of combinations of perks, equipment and weapons, every Level gives you a choice, every Life is important, and every run is different. Jump in, jump out. World Boss has been created to make it easy to get right into the action, from clicking play, to getting into our always-on servers. The game only ends when a worthy World Boss can corrupt the entire server. Party up to play against three of your Steam Friends. Play a single run or go again and again and vie for the World Boss crown. The choice is yours. Looking good has never been this easy."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!