Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 10: Miraidon & Koraidon

Miraidon & Koraidon get yet another pair of cards in Pokémon TCG's third Scarlet & Violet-era set, the Tera Charizard-themed Obsidian Flames.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with two Legendary Pokémon getting their second ex cards.

Just like we saw with Zacian and Zamazenta during the Sword & Shield era, it seems like we are in for a ton of Miraidon and Koraidon cards. It makes sense, considering these Legendaries represent the Scarlet and Violet in the era's title. The Electric-type Miraidon ex to the left is illustrated by 5ban Graphics, who show this Legendary powering up a swirling attack that looks like it could rival a Kamehameha. The Fighting-type Koraidon to the right is drawn by aky CG Works, who show this powerful Pokémon lashing out its tail in a border-breaking illustration.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

