World Of Tanks Announces 15th Anniversary Plans

The 15th Anniversary of World Of Tanks happens this month, as the team have several plans in mind to celebrate the occasion

Players can enjoy daily anniversary rewards, an exclusive Battle Pass Chapter, and limited-time arcade modes.

Veteran players receive special badges and boost credit earnings for everyone in their battles.

Anniversary streams offer chances to win rare tank styles, crew skins, and premium vehicles.

Wargaming is celebrating a new milestone in World of Tanks, as they revealed their plans to celebrate its 15th Anniversary. Starting today nd running until the end of the month, players will see a number of additions and in-game activations, including an Anniversary Album, a new Battle Pass Chapter, a new arcade mode, and more. We have the details here as the content is now live.

World of Tanks – 15th Anniversary

World of Tanks is not just about creating epic battles, it's about building lasting friendships. Over 15 years, our players have formed bonds as strong as the tanks they command. We are pleased to share our "15 Years of Friendship: A Journey Through Memories" video, a heartfelt tribute to the relationships and memories that make World of Tanks so special. Fifteen years strong, World of Tanks continues to evolve thanks to its incredible community. Whether you're a fresh recruit or a longtime commander, there's never been a better time to roll out. From August 8th to August 31st, the World of Tanks Team invites all players to join the festivities filled with gifts, special missions, exclusive drops, and exciting surprises.

The celebration kicks off right in the Garage, where players can access the Anniversary Album. Log in daily to open envelopes, relive key moments from World of Tanks history, and claim thrilling rewards. With special Anniversary Battle Pass Chapter players will be able to earn the brand-new Brennos, a Tier VIII French heavy tank, special crew from the Garage tankers, and other valuable in-game items. Players should prepare for even more explosive action, as the Arcade Cabinet will feature Overwhelming Fire fun mode for two weekends in August. It delivers high-intensity battles with eight unconventional vehicles firing thousands of rounds per minute.

Veteran In-game Bonuses: Everyone who created their World of Tanks account before April 14, 2012, is officially recognized as a veteran and get special "15th Anniversary" badge. In any battle that includes at least one veteran player, all participants receive a +15% boost to the base amount of credits earned in battle.

Anniversary Streams: A series of anniversary streams where players can earn 3D and 2D tank styles, Crew skins, Tier VIII–IX Premium vehicles, and much more.

