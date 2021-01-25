World Of Tanks Brings Italian Heavy Tanks In First 2021 Update

Wargaming revealed details of the first update of 2021 for World Of Tanks as we're getting some Italian heavy tanks. The 1.11.1 update brings about a number of changes, chief among them is the addition of several heavy Italian tanks and a new set of battle missions to keep you and your enemies busy. A new Platoon system in random battles, as well as several interface improvements and the usual bug fixes also come with this update. You can read more below and get the full details here, as well as check out a couple of trailers below showing off all the content.

The new Italian heavy branch begins with the Tier VII Carro d'assalto P.88 and consists of four vehicles with great gun depression angles, well-armored turrets, and stylish exteriors. The top animal in the pack, the Tier X Rinoceronte ('Rhinoceros'), reminds us that Italy is famous for its automotive design traditions. A distinctive feature introduced with the new sub-branch is the improved autoreloading mechanic. As well as being able to choose between firing intermittent shots or salvos, with Tier VIII–X Italian heavies you get a rebate (up to 50%) for the reloading time of your next shell—if you had to shoot just before an extra round would be fully loaded into the clip.

Along with the new branch, four sets of battle missions are being introduced into World Of Tanks, each one dedicated to a separate tank in the sub-branch and giving out an Ancient Roman-themed emblem, inscription, and decal as rewards, with the Rinoceronte set also yielding the "Testudo Formation" 2D style. The style fits Italian vehicles only, and all other customization elements can be applied to any vehicle. Each mission set is to be completed by its 'own' new Italian heavy, but all of them are also doable in the Rinoceronte or in the Tier VIII Premium tank, the Bisonte C45.

Also coming with Update 1.11.1 is the Platoon 2.0 system. Available for Random Battles, it allows you to find battle buddies with ease: it's fully automated, and the search can be performed using filters you apply. Moreover, you can team up with a friend the old-fashioned way and find a third partner using the new system if you want, and once the Platoon is complete, you'll see the allied vehicles side by side with your current ride in your Garage.