World Of Tanks Console Edition Launches Hot Wheels Collaboration

The console edition of World Of Tanks has launched its second season with a surprise collaboration with Hot Wheels. Starting today and running all the way until December 7th, you'll have a chance to unlock a number of special rewards and tanks tied to the Season Two Pass, which includes six different tanks with a Hot Wheels theme. They may not be camo-ready for the battlefield, but they certainly do look like the kind of cars Hot Wheels would make if they made authentic tanks. You can read more about the pass below along with a couple of trailers showing them off in action.

For Season Pass holders, there will also be a number of new vehicles to control, including the Trailblazer Spahpanzer Tank, the Rodger Dodger E 75 TS and the Tiger Shark Spähpanzer – all with unlockable garage slots. Season Pass level progression will also see players in for the opportunity to unlock amazing rewards. And for those who are looking to take their World of Tanks: Hot Wheels experience to the next level – there will be a World of Tanks Hot Wheels Ultimate pass available, featuring the colossal Bone Shaker™ TS-5 tank and crew – as well as a huge array of other rewards and tanks.

Beside the new content, players in the US and EU are able to participate in the Season 2 reward program – giving them the chance to win great individual prizes, with the top prize worth 10.000 USD. This top prize consists of an invite to a local private event in the style of the Wargaming and Hot Wheels partnership. That said, due to the current pandemic situation, this prize can be redeemed in the upcoming twelve months. All participants will collect points which will be rewarded at the end of the Season in playing a first match a day, get rewards for positive battle performance or with ingame purchases.