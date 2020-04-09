World Of Tanks Is Offering Players Master Of Orion Free

Wargaming has a special offer to their fans this week as those who play and beat a mission in World Of Tanks can get a copy of Masters Of Orion. If you're not familiar with it, Masters Of Orion was one of the all-time classic turn-based sci-fi games to come out on PC back in the day. More recently, they released a new entry in the series back in 2016, developed by Nimble Giant Entertainment and released by Wargaming. Now you can own a copy of the game absolutely free, and all you have to do is beat a mission in WOT. Players just have to complete a simple battle mission in Random Battles (including Grand Battles) between April 9th-23rd using any tier. Once that's done, you can download Master of Orion with all races and single-player mode unlocked. Which can be downloaded through the Wargaming.net Game Center. You can read more about it below as well as see a trailer for the new version.

"We are excited to give our commanders the chance to take their conquest spaceward, using their tactical skillsets in another atmosphere – for free! For both old players and new, the Master of Orion universe is a boundless and exciting strategy game that will give adventurers the chance to explore the final frontier from their front room. Make sure you jump into World of Tanks right away to download this amazing content," said Max Chuvalov, Publishing Director of World of Tanks.

"Within the downloadable single-player package, players will have the chance to experiment with over 75 researchable technologies, explore giant galaxies with up to 100 solar systems, modify spaceships to achieve victory – with access to the original game, the Revenge of Antares DLC, The Terran Khanate alien race and Retro Fleets from the collector's edition. Diehard fans of the initial titles will be relieved to know that this revival was built under the watchful eyes of the original development team – and has retained its unique interstellar warfare and beautiful exploration. Players are invited to experience a fully orchestrated score as they confront hostile civilizations, negotiate with mysterious aliens, share knowledge with allies and uncover this artfully imagined universe."