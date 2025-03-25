Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World of Tanks | Tagged: Girls Und Panzer

World Of Tanks Launches New Girls Und Panzer Event

World of Tanks has a new event out for a popular anime series, as the characters from Girls und Panzer will be in the game for a week

Article Summary Join the World of Tanks x Girls und Panzer event, live until April 3rd.

Command new crews with original Japanese voiceovers in-game.

Unlock exclusive Tier VI and VII Premium tanks from St. Gloriana.

Complete missions to earn tokens for unique customization items.

Wargaming has launched a brand new event today for World of Tanks, as players can experience the new Girls und Panzer event. Starting today and running through April 3, you'll be able to command a new crew made up of members from St. Gloriana Girls' College in the anime series, as well as have authentic voiceovers performed by the original Japanese cast. We have more details about the event here, as well as the trailer above, to check out before jumping in.

World of Tanks x Girls und Panzer

Players can activate dynamic team conversations during battle by assigning at least three voiced crew members from the Churchill St. Gloriana crew to any British vehicle. Two brand-new premium vehicles inspired by the Girls und Panzer universe—Tier VI Premium Churchill St. Gloriana and Tier VII Premium Centurion St. Gloriana—will be available for players to obtain, both embodying the school's refined yet formidable Sensha-Dō style. Alongside these new additions, three legendary teams from existing schools are back to the battlefield: Oarai Girls' High School, Kuromorimine Girls' High School and Jatkosota High School. Players can expect the return of fan-favorite tanks such as the Pz.Kpfw. IV Ausf. H Ankou, BT-42 Jatkosota HS, and Tiger II Kuromorimine.

Tankers will also have access to an expanded set of 2D customization items, including emblems, inscriptions, and decals representing schools and teams from the Girls und Panzer universe. The lineup includes a unique all-season St. Gloriana 2D Style, the adjustable Oarai style, and favorite Kuromorimine and Jatkosota High School 2D styles, along with a collection of chibi-style and pin-up decals featuring the leaders of each academy. Throughout the event, players can complete special missions to earn Girls und Panzer tokens, which can be redeemed in the Girls und Panzer Token Store for exclusive customization items, including decals, emblems, and voiced commanders.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!