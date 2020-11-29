World Of Tanks Players Getting Years Of Service Rewards

Wargaming has revealed that they are giving out rewards to World Of Tanks players based on their years of service. The company is giving out gifts to all its players, both old and new, as a way to thank them for their participation in the game and helping them become as big as they have been. Almost like a Christmas gift in advance. We got the details of what's all entailed below for you along with a note from the devs.

What a tanker receives will depend on in which year they registered, with more years of service offering more in-game items. However, all players registered by 26th November will find days of World Of Tanks Premium Account, x5 XP boosts and a few other things waiting for them, as well as a special festive surprise. Additionally, tankers can find the following when they log into their garages on 26th November: Bonds, Credits, medals, customization elements, unique decals and styles, and the brand-new and exclusive Tier VI Premium American light tank, the Super Chaffee. It's understood that many millions of Premium vehicles will be making their way to players as part of Well-Deserved Rewards. Additionally, the total sum of World of Tanks Premium Account gifted will equate to 168,539 years. Now, that's a lot of days of boosted XP and Credit yields!

"This is our way of saying thank you to all our players," states Max Chuvalov, World Of Tanks Global Publishing Director. "It's great to see them regale their tanking tales as they're rewarded for their loyalty to our game. In fact, 65% of our 160m-strong player base has been here for five or more years. It's truly humbling to see how many people are with us to this day, and we always want to make sure our players know we're grateful and thankful they're here for the ride with us!"