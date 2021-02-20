World Of Warcraft Classic Is Returning To The Burning Crusade

During BlizzConline today, we learned the next adventure coming to World Of Warcraft Classic is a return to the Burning Crusade. While the company did acknowledge the rocky start and trying to get the game right with their fans as to what they should change and what to leave alone, it seems pretty unanimous that players wanted to experience some of the classic events once more with friends who have come back to the fold through the Classic title. They didn't put a date on the return of the event beyond "2021", but they did give us an idea of what will be in store for you when you dive in. We have details, screenshots, and a trailer for you to enjoy.

Burning Crusade Classic builds on the epic foundation of World Of Warcraft Classic, providing players with an opportunity to experience the next legendary chapter in the Warcraft saga. Through the launch and over the course of content updates to follow, the recreation will bring back the features of the 2007 original, including: The Shattered Realm of Outland: Traverse the treacherous crags and spires of Blade's Edge Mountains, where even dragons fear to roam; hunt alongside the uncorrupted Mag'har orcs among the floating islands of Nagrand; battle demonic agents of the Legion in the shadow of the Black Temple; and much more.

Two New Playable Races: Fight for the Horde as the blood elves, seeking a new source of the arcane power that once sustained them, or join the Alliance as the draenei, exiles from Outland in search of a new home.

Gather at the Arena Gates: Assemble your most trusted allies and prove your PvP prowess in 2v2, 3v3, or 5v5 combat in Arenas such as the Ring of Trials and the Circle of Blood.

Take Wing on Flying Mounts: Take flight in the chaotic skies of Netherstorm and soar over fel-touched Shadowmoon Valley with the introduction of flying mounts in Outland.

Master Challenging Raids and Dungeons: Conquer 5-player dungeons set in the crystalline fortress of Tempest Keep and the Caverns of Time, where heroes bear witness to Azeroth's past. Raid the haunted halls of 10-player Karazhan, and gear up over time for a climactic confrontation against Kil'jaeden in 25-player Sunwell Plateau.

New Options for Heroes: Carve gems of power to socket into players' gear with the Jewelcrafting profession; choose between the Aldor or Scryer factions in Shattrath and earn their unique rewards; create a paladin on the Horde or a shaman on the Alliance; and more.