World of Warcraft Classic To Launch Mists of Pandaria This July

World of Warcraft Classic is bringing back one of the more adored expansions in the game's history as Mists of Pandaria arrives in July

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the next returning expansion for World of Warcraft Classic, as Mists of Pandaria will arrive this Summer. Probably one of the most adored expansions of all time, players will be getting a mix of new zones, new dungeons, new raids, new PvP combat options, and so much more. Plus, let's not forget the addition of the Pandaren as an option for your character, and them being included in the world at large. We have more details from the developers below, as well as more info from their latest blog, as it will launch on July 21, 2025.

World of Warcraft Classic -Mists of Pandaria

You've ended Deathwing's destructive rampage; now, you must unlock the mysteries of a lost continent and discover the dark secrets of Pandaria's past. Explore ancient kingdoms hidden since before the Sundering, plunder vast treasures from the depths of the forgotten vaults, and rise to defend Pandaria from the shadow of a long-buried evil before it is too late. Your new journey begins with the pre-expansion patch hitting the servers the week of July 1, then continues with the official launch of Mists of Pandaria Classic on July 21. The pre-expansion patch includes the following:

New Playable Race : With the release of the Mists of Pandaria pre-patch, set out as a member of the enigmatic Pandaren and join the ranks of either the Horde or Alliance as you enter the conflict brewing on Pandaria's shores.

: With the release of the Mists of Pandaria pre-patch, set out as a member of the enigmatic Pandaren and join the ranks of either the Horde or Alliance as you enter the conflict brewing on Pandaria's shores. New Hero Class : Learn the mystic powers of the Monk—destroy foes with the Windwalker's devastating attacks, replenish allies with the Mistweaver's spiritual energies, and shrug off enormous damage with the Brewmaster's unyielding strength.

: Learn the mystic powers of the Monk—destroy foes with the Windwalker's devastating attacks, replenish allies with the Mistweaver's spiritual energies, and shrug off enormous damage with the Brewmaster's unyielding strength. Shaohao's Sage Serpent : Play through the Pandaren starting experience and earn the mysterious Shaohao's Sage Serpent Skyriding mount in modern World of Warcraft

: Play through the Pandaren starting experience and earn the mysterious Skyriding mount in modern World of Warcraft And more! Including Pet Battles and the Theramore's Fall scenario.

