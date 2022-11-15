World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight Receives Latest Pre-Expansion Patch

Blizzard Entertainment has officially made the latest pre-expansion patch for World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight live in the game. The official launch of the latest addition to the main game will be on November 28th, but before we get there in two weeks, this content is designed to bring players up to speed a little and offer some new options before everything comes to pass. We have the notes of what's been added below along with an all-new cinematic trailer released this week.

New Race/Class: Dracthyr Evoker Available: Players will menace their foes (or empower their allies) as the new dracthyr Evoker, World of Warcraft's first-ever race and class combination. Able to switch between a humanoid visage and a fearsome draconic form, the dracthyr are highly mobile, and their unique Evoker class can specialize in ranged damage-dealing or in aiding their allies as a healer by harnessing the mystical gifts of dragonkind.

Play through the starting zone for WoW's newest hero class, the Dracthyr Evoker New Dungeon: Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr: Located in the Badlands within the Eastern Kingdoms, players will v enture into Uldaman to lay claim to a legacy of knowledge left behind by the titans. This ancient titan facility is where, long ago, allies of the heroic Keeper Tyr hid the Discs of Norgannon.

"Players will discover the Dragon Isles and explore four new zones—each themed around and revealing more about the ancient dragon aspects—all lovingly crafted by the World of Warcraft development team for veteran and new players alike. As the Dragon Isles awaken, so too do long-forgotten secrets, and players will traverse land and sky as they explore what the Dragon Isles has to offer. It is here that they will discover the dracthyr, who have emerged from their long slumber to join the fight and will become available to play during the Dragonflight pre-expansion patch for players who prepurchase the expansion. Able to switch between a humanoid visage and a fearsome draconic form, the dracthyr are highly mobile, and their unique Evoker class can specialize in ranged damage-dealing or in aiding their allies as a healer by harnessing the mystical gifts of dragonkind."

"Soar through the skies as you master the all-new skill-based art of Dragonriding, which allows players to take to the air on the back of their own Dragon Isles Drake. There are also millions of combinations of appearances available for Drakes, allowing players to make their companion their own as they learn to fly further, longer, and faster throughout their journey. Players can also express themselves through the new talent system, which allows for creative skill selection at every level so you can play your class however you choose, and through the updated profession system, where players can choose to hone their craft. Alongside the updated Heads-Up Display (HUD) User Interface (UI) system, players may customize both the look and feel of their World of Warcraft experience through the game itself in more ways than ever before."