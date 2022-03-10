Warhammer 40000: Space Marine Armouring Ritual Video Preview

Games Workshop, the absolute giant of a tabletop game design company responsible for bringing their players various games set in the expansive and ever-expanding Warhammer 40,000 universe, has treated us to an early access preview of the "armouring ritual" for the Primaris Space Marines. By the time this article is published, the video that we saw will also be accessible to you! Here's what we think about the ritual and its absolutely fascinating aesthetics.

In this short yet satisfying video, a Primaris Space Marine accepts the rites of donning his armor in the name of the Emperor. The Adeptus Mechanicus facilitate the ritual and as the nameless soldier's armor is put upon his unnaturally muscular figure, hosts of mechanized cherubim fly across our line of vision, heralding the Space Marine as an "angel of the Emperor".

The short snippet into the ritual was a fantastic introduction to the numerous Space Marine factions of Warhammer 40,000, but especially that of the Primaris. It shows their conviction and obedience to the Emperor of Mankind and all that that truly entails (save for the bloody conflicts of war in the grimdark 41st Millennium in a direct sense). There are many strong images shown in this video in addition to the hosts of tiny robotic angels flying across the way. The grit and gristle of the texture on the armor is impeccable, and it was pointed out to us by Games Workshop that the nuance is very much there in the details as well: for example, as the nameless Space Marine dons his pack, his eyes dilate to a serious degree.

If you wish to watch the "Space Marine Armouring Ritual" for yourself, you can do so by clicking here. This is something that the Warhammer 40,000 community has often speculated about in the past but has never seen before, so most assuredly this is something you're going to want to watch if you're a fan of any of Games Workshops' games. If you've seen it, what do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!