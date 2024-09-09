Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, warcraft

World Of Warcraft Reveals More Plans For Its 20th Anniversary

Blizzard Entertainment dropped new details in a special livestream last week for what's coming to World Of Warcraft's 20th Anniversary

Article Summary Celebrate WoW's 20th Anniversary with Bronze Celebration Tokens for exclusive items and activities.

Return to Blackrock Depths Raid with Moira Bronzebeard and conquer eight epic boss encounters.

Unlock updated Tier 2 Armor Sets for all classes, including new ensembles for Monks and Evokers.

Join Timewalking events through nostalgic dungeons and earn new rewards in the Caverns of Time.

Blizzard Entertainment held a special livestream last week for World Of Warcraft, in which they showed off more of what's coming for the game's 20th Anniversary. Executive Producer Holly Longdale, Community Manager Bethany Stout, and other members of the development team hosted a special WoWCast where they went over several details of the massive 11.0.5 Update, which is set to hit the test servers shortly. We have the full livestream for you to check out above, as well as several snippets from their latest blog detailing what's to come.

World Of Warcraft – 20th Anniversary

New Currency

Take part in quests and activities to earn Bronze Celebration Tokens to spend on items during the 20th Anniversary Celebration, including returning items from previous anniversaries and new ones.

Go Back to the Blackrock Depths Raid

Join Moira Bronzebeard as the bronze dragonflight grants her a look back in history, guiding us all through a journey through eight epic boss raid encounters. Players can queue for this epic raid with the Raid Finder (Group Finder Hotkey I) or create their own groups of 10 to 15 players by speaking with Moira for Normal and Heroic difficulties.

Tier 2 Armor Appearance Sets

We've modernized some very classic World Of Warcraft Tier 2 sets for all classes, including those that didn't exist at the time these sets were introduced—such as Monks and Evokers—for a total of thirteen class sets! Each set comes as an ensemble of 9 pieces, including a cloak, making sure you look the part from head to toe. Death Knight : Pale Rider's Eternal Armor

: Pale Rider's Eternal Armor Demon Hunter : Netherwalker's Eternal Armor

: Netherwalker's Eternal Armor Druid : Stormrage Raiment

: Stormrage Raiment Evoker : Earth-Warder's Eternal Armor

: Earth-Warder's Eternal Armor Hunter : Dragonstalker Armor

: Dragonstalker Armor Mage : Netherwind Regalia

: Netherwind Regalia Monk : Eternal Battlegear of the August Acolyte

: Eternal Battlegear of the August Acolyte Paladin : Judgement Armor

: Judgement Armor Priest : Vestments of Transcendance

: Vestments of Transcendance Rogue : Bloodfang Armor

: Bloodfang Armor Shaman : Then Ten Storms

: Then Ten Storms Warlock : Nemesis Raiment

: Nemesis Raiment Warrior: Battlegear of Wrath Timewalking Through the Classics Take part in a new Timewalking event that will take you through the original version of Deadmines, Zul'Farrak, Dire Maul (east and west wings), and Stratholme's living and undead dungeons for epic new rewards. Queue up via the Adventure Journal or the Group Finder with players level 10 and above. Earn a New Mount, Service Award Appearances, and More Blizzard employees earn special service awards during their time at the company. We've taken inspiration from these awards to create a new mount that is fully armored in a similar style—the Coldflame Tempest mount. This blue-flamed flying mount takes after its fiery cousin, the Ashes of Al'ar, and will let you show off your own years of service to Azeroth. Players can also earn appearances based on the employee sword, shield, and crown to show off in-game, along with a version of the employee ring as a toy. Join the World Of Warcraft Celebration at the Cavern of Time This year's World Of Warcraft celebration event has expanded, and the bronze dragonflight have taken the activities just outside the Caverns of Time with various new and exciting things to do. Show off your transmog at the Fashion Frenzy stage hosted by Althaea. Mount up to match Abigail Cyrildotr at the Mount Mania arena and show off your mount collection. Join Lorewalker Cho at the Storyteller stage for an epic tale you can't help but join in on. Take a photo with guildmates, venture to epic vistas, disguise yourself as your pet, cosplay as famous heroes or villains, skate on the rink, or take a balloon for a lazy ride around the event space. There's plenty to see and do as you join the celebration in Tanaris, and it's available to players at level 15 and above.

