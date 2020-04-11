World Of Warcraft: Shadows Rising Book Cover Is Revealed

Today, Blizzard Entertainment and Penguin Random House revealed the cover for the upcoming novel World Of Warcraft: Shadows Rising. The book has been in the works for a minute now as this prequel has been written by author Madeleine Roux. World Of Warcraft: Shadows Rising is the next tale in the novel series, which takes place during the aftermath of Sylvanas Windrunner's betrayal of the Horde. You can read the full synopsis below, but the novel is available for pre-order now, with the book to be released on July 14th, 2020.

"'The Horde is nothing!' With those infamous words, Sylvanas Windrunner betrayed and abandoned the Horde she vowed to serve. The Dark Lady and her forces now work in the shadows as both the Horde and Alliance, including her own sister, Alleria, race to uncover her next move. Struggling to shoulder the crushing weight of leadership, King Anduin entrusts the void elf and High Exarch Turalyon to uncover Sylvanas's whereabouts. The Horde now stands at a crossroads. The various factions form a council, leaving the mantle of warchief to rest. Thrall, Lor'themar Theron, Baine Bloodhoof, First Arcanist Thalyssra, and many other familiar faces rise to this new challenge. But the threats are numerous, and the distrust runs too deep."

"When the council is derailed by a failed assassination attempt on Talanji—the Zandalari queen and a key ally—Thrall and the rest of the Horde leaders are forced into action. They empower the young troll shaman Zekhan, still grieving the loss of Varok Saurfang, with a critical mission to aid Talanji and help uncover the rising threat against her. Meanwhile, Nathanos Blightcaller and Sira Moonwarden have been tasked by the Dark Lady with a terrifying gambit: to kill the troll loa of death himself, Bwonsamdi. As Zekhan and Talanji work to save Bwonsamdi, their journey will be a key turning point in bolstering the Horde against the coming darkness and finding themselves along the way. Failure to save their allies and the trickster god will surely doom them—but through success, they may rediscover what makes the Horde strong."