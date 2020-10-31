World Of Warships Gets Several Additions This Week

Wargaming introduced a brand new update, a Halloween event, and several additions to World Of Warships this week. The latest update (0.9.10) brings about the second stage of the U.S. Battleships event and also presents a unique U.S. Navy focused historical collection. You'll be given a wide range of combat missions and daily shipments with regular rewards as part of the new content. Plus, you're getting a new limited-time battle mode for Halloween as you battle "in a grim future ruled by corporations". You can read more about both below along with a new trailer. On top of those additions, if you happen to be a Verizon customer, you have a chance to snag $75 in content for the game, including codes for two premium warships (USS Albany & USS Arizona) and access to premium account status for four months, which you can read about here.

Making a Splash with the Stars and Stripes This event is all about the U.S. Navy, designed to inform players about the main batteries of battleships, admirals and medals of service in both World Wars as well as the main uniform types of enlisted men of the U.S. Navy during World War II. By completing the collection, players will get a new Tier V Oklahoma battleship, with camouflages, flags and containers all rewarded upon completing new combat missions. World Of Warships – Big Hunt: The Key to Victory! A monstrous new limited time battle mode comes to World of Warships, and is certain to delight fans of sci-fi dystopias. Introducing Key Battles, a temporary game mode which sees 16 players fighting against each other and AI-controlled monsters on a gigantic Polygon map. The main objective for players is to exit the Polygon through a portal located at the center of the map, by destroying one of the special monsters and obtaining a key. Players start out alone, but can gather a team of up to three ships directly in battle. However, only one can use the key, which is why they'll face a choice—go all the way with their allies, or turn their guns against them and escape as a lone wolf. Players will be able to take the helm of three different ships, each customisable with a wide selection of different modules, allowing them to experiment with dozens of unique combinations and playstyles.