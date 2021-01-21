World Of Warships Has Added A Massive Dragon Port

Wargaming revealed a brand new addition to World Of Warships as the game has now received a massive Dragon Port. The company is ringing in the Chinese New Year, celebrating the Year of the Ox, by bringing forth a brand new port in the 0.10.0 update that will add a massive new map featuring a dragon in the water and an ox on one of the islands. These are physical additions that will provide stunning decoration as well as a challenge both above and below water for everyone to navigate. You'll also be getting a couple of new ships, some rewards, and a number of other additions to improve the gameplay along with this fun addition. We have more info, pics, and a trailer below and you can read the detailed patch notes here.

For this year's celebration of the Lunar New Year, World of Warships brings a new challenge where players can complete combat missions to earn "Journey to the West" and Lunar New Year containers that can drop various Pan-Asian ships, permanent camouflages and other rewards. "Journey to the West" containers can also drop one of the new ships Wujing or Sanzang — in permanent Sha Wujing and Tang Sanzang camouflages. Players will also find an updated Dragon Port, as well as new patches and flags. To cap it all off, the final reward for completing combat mission groups is Anshan with a 6-skill-point Commander and Port slot. The ships, Commanders, and camouflages are named after the heroes of the epic Chinese novel – "Journey to the West" – former celestial General, Sha Wujin; a Buddhist monk, Tang Sanzang; the Monkey King, Sun Wukong; and a sorcerer, Zhu Bajie.